Hawaiian Airlines Announces Its Mileage Rewards Will Never Expire
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti April 12, 2021
Hawaiian Airlines today made the welcome announcement that HawaiianMiles, the mileage points earned by its loyalty program members, will no longer expire.
Therefore, effective immediately, HawaiianMiles members no longer need to concern themselves with whether or not they’ve posted account activity within the past 18 months in order to preserve their miles. This meaningful policy change represents the latest reformation of Hawaiian Airlines’ frequent flyer program, made with the aim of providing the greatest value for anyone traveling to, from or within the Hawaiian Islands.
What’s more, to celebrate the elimination of its points expiration policy, Hawaii’s hometown carrier is holding the “Endless Hawaii” sweepstakes, which offers participants the chance to win one million HawaiianMiles that will never, ever expire. That’s roughly the equivalent of 16 roundtrip flights between the East Coast and Hawaii! The contest opens for entries today and will end at 11:59 p.m. HST on April 25, 2021. HawaiianMiles members, ages 18 and over, who are legal residents of the 50 states, Washington D.C. and U.S. territories are eligible to enter.
"Removing mileage expiration is one of many changes we're making to better serve our guests and members. The hard times we have gone through as an airline have challenged us to ask ourselves how we can be an even better airline, for our guests, our employees and our communities," Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing, wrote in an email to HawaiianMiles members. "We are committed to emerging from this crisis a stronger airline, even more deeply committed to guests and our purpose of connecting people with aloha."
Hawaiian Airlines first froze the expiration status of its HawaiianMiles program members’ mileage points back in March 2020, when the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions made it impossible for people to travel, through no fault of their own. Later that year, the airline also eliminated its change fees to support customers who may need to postpone or alter their travel plans amid the uncertainty caused by ongoing pandemic conditions.
Next, the carrier offered its loyalty members the option of redeeming mileage points toward the cost of their pre-travel COVID-19 tests (which flyers need if they hope to bypass quarantine in Hawaii). The airline also made it easier for members to attain elevated Pualani Gold or Pualani Platinum status by halving the requirements needed to qualify.
For more information, visit hawaiianairlines.com.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS