Hawaiian Airlines Announces New Service Between Maui, Las Vegas
August 16, 2019
Hawaiian Airlines announced it would launch four-times-weekly service between Maui’s Kahului Airport and Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport on December 15.
The route will be flown via Hawaiian Airlines’ new narrow-body Airbus A321neo aircraft, which boasts 16 leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats and 129 Economy seats.
To celebrate the new service and give back to their customers, Hawaiian Airlines is offering special $199 one-way fares through August 14 on the carrier’s official website.
New and existing HawaiianMiles members will also receive an additional 10 percent discount when booking nonstop flights between Maui and Las Vegas during the promotional period.
“Hawaiian has been carrying local residents to and from Las Vegas, and welcoming our Nevada visitors to Hawai‘i for over 30 years,” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island,” Ingram continued. “We’re also excited to add a second Honolulu-Seattle flight and seasonal service between Maui and Los Angeles, offering our guests more options when traveling between Hawai‘i and the U.S. West Coast.”
In addition, Hawaiian Airlines also announced the start of sales for two other new A321neo routes; thrice-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport starting January 7, and seasonal winter service between Kahului Airport and Los Angeles International Airport from December 14 through January 5.
