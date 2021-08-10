Hawaiian Airlines Will Mandate Vaccines for All US Employees
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 10, 2021
Hawaiian Airlines has become the latest domestic carrier to require all U.S. employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine, the company said.
Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, made the announcement in a memo to all employees on Monday, saying that employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
“There is no greater demonstration of our values than ensuring the safety of others,” Ingram said according to Hawaii News Now. “Safety is the foundation of air travel, and it is ingrained throughout our operation and service.”
Hawaiian, like Frontier, will not use job security as a threat, however. Ingram, who said the airline would be working on a program for international employees that aligns with vaccine access in their countries, said workers can apply for medical and religious exemptions and, if eligible, will be tested regularly.
United, which last week became the first major U.S. airline to announce such a policy, did so with the proviso that employees who declined to get the vaccine were at risk of losing their jobs.
But the union representing United Airlines pilots is expressing concern over the carrier’s announcement it will mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. employees.
“Employer-mandated vaccinations are an issue that must be bargained,” the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement to Barron’s.
United CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart said Friday the airline would require each of the company’s 67,000 U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 25 or face possible loss of employment.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS