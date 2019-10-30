IndiGo Places Order for 300 Airbus Planes
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 30, 2019
Indian low-cost airline IndiGo announced it has placed an order for 300 new aircraft from Airbus.
According to Al Jazeera, IndiGo has agreed to purchase the 300 planes from the single-aisle A320neo class, with the order consisting of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.
Based on current list prices, the deal would be worth around $33 billion in revenue for Airbus, but a deal is expected to be struck between the manufacturer and the airline due to the size of the order.
Airbus officials said the purchase was one of the biggest ever agreed upon by a single airline operator.
“We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making Indigo the world's biggest customer for the A320neo Family,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in a statement.
IndiGo chief financing officer Riyaz PeerMohamed said the deal would allow the airline to “maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency.” In total, the carrier has now ordered 730 planes from the A320 family.
PeerMohamed also announced that an engine manufacturer would be chosen at a later date, but no delivery schedule was revealed for the order.
Airbus has been busy, with Spirit Airlines announcing last week it had signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 100 new A320neo aircraft to be delivered through 2027, with an option to buy 50 more.
For more information on India
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS