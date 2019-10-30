Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Wed October 30 2019

IndiGo Places Order for 300 Airbus Planes

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 30, 2019

IndiGo plane in Delhi
PHOTO: IndiGo plane in Delhi. (photo via cheekudigital/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Indian low-cost airline IndiGo announced it has placed an order for 300 new aircraft from Airbus.

According to Al Jazeera, IndiGo has agreed to purchase the 300 planes from the single-aisle A320neo class, with the order consisting of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

Based on current list prices, the deal would be worth around $33 billion in revenue for Airbus, but a deal is expected to be struck between the manufacturer and the airline due to the size of the order.

Airbus officials said the purchase was one of the biggest ever agreed upon by a single airline operator.

“We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making Indigo the world's biggest customer for the A320neo Family,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

IndiGo chief financing officer Riyaz PeerMohamed said the deal would allow the airline to “maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency.” In total, the carrier has now ordered 730 planes from the A320 family.

PeerMohamed also announced that an engine manufacturer would be chosen at a later date, but no delivery schedule was revealed for the order.

Airbus has been busy, with Spirit Airlines announcing last week it had signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 100 new A320neo aircraft to be delivered through 2027, with an option to buy 50 more.

