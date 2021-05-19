Last updated: 03:24 PM ET, Wed May 19 2021

JetBlue Announces New Flights Between New York City, London

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 19, 2021

JetBlue's new Airbus A220-300
JetBlue's new Airbus A220-300 (photo courtesy JetBlue)

JetBlue announced its new transatlantic service between New York City and London is scheduled to launch later this summer.

According to The Associated Press, JetBlue revealed it would start daily flights between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Heathrow Airport in London on August 11, which is later than previously due to delays in the regulatory approval process.

The airline is also adding daily trips from JFK to London’s second-largest airport, Gatwick, on September 29 and announced plans to add flights next year between England and Boston Logan International Airport.

“Given that the U.K. remains closed, we didn't feel a ton of pressure to open earlier in the summer,” JetBlue President Joanna Geraghty said. “This gives us a couple more months. We are pretty optimistic that by then things will be ready to go.”

The New York-London route was one of the most lucrative and highly competitive in the world before the pandemic. As a result, JetBlue’s fuel-efficient and smaller, single-aisle Airbus jets could help it undercut other airlines on price.

JetBlue said fares would start at $599 in economy and $1,979 in Mint.

In April, the carrier announced a bevy of expansion moves, including the addition of seven new cities from its home bases in New York and Boston. In addition, the airline plans to expand its schedules in existing markets.

