JetBlue Launches Flights To San Antonio From New York and Boston
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti October 31, 2021
JetBlue today announced the start of new nonstop routes to San Antonio International Airport (SAT) from both New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). The first flights landed in the major south-central Texas city earlier this afternoon.
The new nonstop flights from New York and Boston align with JetBlue’s strategy of advancing its city growth in the Northeast, and introduces the airline’s award-winning service and low fares to new customers in the Lone Star State. San Antonio becomes the carrier’s fourth Texas city served, and JetBlue’s 106th destination overall.
“The new service to San Antonio is an indicator of the growing demand between the southwest and the northeast and our customers’ return to the skies,” said Andrea Lusso, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning. “With San Antonio being Boston’s largest unserved destination, we are excited to offer our customers traveling for business and leisure our award-winning service and an opportunity to explore the city’s rich history and cultural experiences.”
“This is thrilling because the addition of JetBlue offers another great choice for travelers. Prior to the pandemic, Boston was the top unserved market in the U.S. and now travelers can fly nonstop to the city,” said Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “In addition, the compliment of New York-JFK service offers even more options between the two markets.”
“Visit San Antonio is thrilled to welcome JetBlue’s new direct, non-stop flights to the Alamo City,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of the city’s destination marketing organization, Visit San Antonio. “San Antonio is a beloved culinary, cultural and evolving vacation and meetings destination and JetBlue’s entry to our market with direct flights from New York and Boston will help the pandemic recovery for our communities.”
San Antonio is home to such UNESCO World Heritage sites as the famous Alamo and Spanish colonial missions, and holds a prominent place in America’s past. The area’s historic legacies and boldness of spirit make it an ideal gateway to the region’s many attractions and experiences. The country’s seventh-most populous city, San Antonio has become one of America’s most sought-after destinations, owing not only to its beautifully preserved colonial architecture, but also its iconic River Walk, performance and arts scene, scenic Hill Country, charming vineyards and world-class gastronomy.
The airline’s San Antonio flights will operate using a combination of both its Airbus A320 and A220 aircraft. All JetBlue airplanes feature the most legroom available in coach among U.S. airlines, award-winning onboard service, fast and free Fly-Fi broadband internet, free seatback DIRECTV access, and unlimited snacks and soft drinks.
For more information, visit jetblue.com or visitsanantonio.com.
