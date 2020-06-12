LaGuardia Airport Announces Opening Date for New Terminal
June 12, 2020
After a massive redevelopment project of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, officials announced the Arrivals and Departures Hall would open on June 13.
The Terminal B project is approximately 80 percent complete and will be completed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The western concourse will open its first seven of its 17 planned gates later in 2020.
The New York City airport’s new Arrivals and Departures Hall will be where passengers check-in for their flights; pass through security; experience shops, restaurants and services; and pick up checked baggage.
Airlines such as Air Canada, American, Southwest and United will operate their ticket counters and bag claims from the hall. The building also connects directly to the new eastern concourse gates via a pedestrian bridge built over top of the original terminal.
“The opening of the new Arrivals and Departures Hall at Terminal B is the biggest milestone to date in the transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a world-class transportation hub that is worthy of New York State,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
“As we continue to upgrade and modernize this airport for the 21st century, this new state-of-the-art hall will offer passengers a unique travel experience with new concessions, traveler amenities and art installations by four of the world's leading artists, while increasing space for passengers to move more safely and efficiently during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cuomo continued.
The new Terminal B facility measures 850,000 square feet and includes four levels for passengers, soaring ceilings, a world-class art program, 21 modern shops and restaurants and more.
The Transportation Security Administration also revealed Terminal B will feature the most technologically advanced screening equipment, including Advanced Imaging Technology, Smart Pad System and mobile inspection tables as part of the baggage system.
