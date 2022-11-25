LATAM, Delta Air Lines Launch New Route Between Sao Paulo and LA
November 25, 2022
LATAM and Delta Air Lines have announced the launch of new nonstop service between Sao Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles beginning July 1, 2023, as part of the carriers' Joint Venture agreement that received approval in September.
The new route will initially be operated three times per week on Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with capacity for 410 passengers, including 38 in the Premium Business cabin, 50 in Economy+ and 322 in Economy class.
The flight will depart Sao Paulo (GRU) at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, arriving in Los Angeles (LAX) at 7 a.m. the following day. Sao Paulo-bound flights will depart L.A. at 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, arriving at 5:20 a.m. the next day.
With the new route, LATAM will be the only airline operating a nonstop flight between Brazil and L.A.
In total, Joint Venture frequency adjustments will add more than 23,000 weekly seats to better connect North and South America. Other routes getting a capacity boost include Atlanta-Santiago; Atlanta-Lima; New York-Sao Paulo, Atlanta-Sao Paulo; Atlanta-Rio de Janeiro; Santiago-Los Angeles; Sao Paulo-Orlando; Lima-Miami; Lima-New York and Lima-Los Angeles.
Domestically, Delta will soon launch a new daily service between Miami and Orlando (December 1) and new daily service between Miami and Los Angeles (December 17).
