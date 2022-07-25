Last updated: 10:10 AM ET, Mon July 25 2022

Lufthansa Ground Workers Planning One-Day Strike

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 25, 2022

Lufthansa, A320, plane
Lufthansa A320. (photo via Lufthansa)

In what could add even more turmoil to an already-chaotic European air travel scene, ground workers at Lufthansa Airlines are planning to strike on Wednesday, July 27.

The planned one-day-only walkout is to protest contract negotiations in which employees are asking for a 9.5 percent pay raise.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
People checking in at hotel.

Travel, Tourism Industry Urging US Government to Address...

Delta Air Line

Delta Looking at Private Charter Pilots to Solve Shortage

Shark Week mascot Chompie on a Southwest Flight.

Southwest Airlines, Discovery Team Up for Shark Week

Cape Town Day Tour: Shark Cage Diving (full day)

Shark Week: Best Places to Travel for Shark Experiences

Lufthansa is Germany’s national carrier and one of the biggest airlines in Europe. Even a 24-hour strike would cause major disruptions throughout the continent and overseas.

The ground workers are part of the Verdi labor union, which called the strike a part of negotiations.

“(Workers) urgently need more money and they need relief – for themselves and for the passengers," Verdi deputy chief Christine Behle said in a statement according to U.S. News and World Report.

The planned walkout will likely lead to further flight cancellations and delays out of German airports, a problem that Lufthansa and other major carriers have been dealing with all spring and summer as the cumulative effects of COVID, pilot shortages and staff shortages keep piling up.

Verdi did say that the day-long strike will also include airline maintenance workers and as well.

Lufthansa called the walkout "incomprehensible."

According to U.S. News and World Report, Verdi’s demand of a 9.5 percent increase amounts to 350 euros or about $370 per month. Lufthansa is offering 150 euros per month for the rest of this year, another 100 euros a month in 2023, and a two percent increase later in 2023.

That offer has already been rejected by the union.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
White passenger airplane in the sky.

SATA Group Launches IATA Environmental Assessment Program

American Airlines Furthers Commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Southwest Airlines, Discovery Team Up for Shark Week

American CEO Says Airline Shortages Go Beyond Staffing

Pilot, Co-Pilot Feud in Front of Passengers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS