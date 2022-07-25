Lufthansa Ground Workers Planning One-Day Strike
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli July 25, 2022
In what could add even more turmoil to an already-chaotic European air travel scene, ground workers at Lufthansa Airlines are planning to strike on Wednesday, July 27.
The planned one-day-only walkout is to protest contract negotiations in which employees are asking for a 9.5 percent pay raise.
Lufthansa is Germany’s national carrier and one of the biggest airlines in Europe. Even a 24-hour strike would cause major disruptions throughout the continent and overseas.
The ground workers are part of the Verdi labor union, which called the strike a part of negotiations.
“(Workers) urgently need more money and they need relief – for themselves and for the passengers," Verdi deputy chief Christine Behle said in a statement according to U.S. News and World Report.
The planned walkout will likely lead to further flight cancellations and delays out of German airports, a problem that Lufthansa and other major carriers have been dealing with all spring and summer as the cumulative effects of COVID, pilot shortages and staff shortages keep piling up.
Verdi did say that the day-long strike will also include airline maintenance workers and as well.
Lufthansa called the walkout "incomprehensible."
According to U.S. News and World Report, Verdi’s demand of a 9.5 percent increase amounts to 350 euros or about $370 per month. Lufthansa is offering 150 euros per month for the rest of this year, another 100 euros a month in 2023, and a two percent increase later in 2023.
That offer has already been rejected by the union.
