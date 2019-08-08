Lufthansa Targets US With a Slew of New Cheap Flights
August 08, 2019
Lufthansa, Europe’s biggest airline group, is targeting a variety of American cities with budget flights to attract more leisure travelers.
In a statement posted on its website, Lufthansa revealed that beginning with its 2020 summer flight schedule, the company will add service from its hubs in Munich and Frankfurt.
Among the new U.S. cities being added are to the flight roster are Las Vegas, Phoenix, Anchorage, Seattle, Orlando, Detroit.
In addition, the company said in the same statement that, Bangalore, a destination in Asia, has been added to the flight timetable in Munich.
The majority of the new flights will operate in cooperation with Eurowings, which will use a fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft with up to 270 seats to service the new routes.
The new flights opened for booking yesterday with Lufthansa and Eurowings.
“Lufthansa Group is one of Europe’s largest providers of holiday travel. Demand in this area, in particular, is rising sharply. We will, therefore, be expanding our long-haul program from Munich and Frankfurt in cooperation with Eurowings in addition to the offers that have already been planned for Fall 2019. Lufthansa’s feeder flights and the Frankfurt and Munich hubs will make it even easier for our passengers to reach the most beautiful places in the world in future,” Harry Hohmeister, a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Chief Commercial Officer Network Airlines, said in a statement.
According to a Bloomberg report, low-cost airlines have typically struggled to make a profit on long-haul flights, particularly because travel times make it tougher to improve aircraft utilization and passengers are more willing to spend money on a higher standard of service.
The new destinations from Munich
—As of June 1, 2020, there will be flights to Seattle daily except Thursdays. The flight will depart from Munich at 3:30 p.m. The return flight will depart Seattle at 6:45 p.m.
—Another U.S. destination from Munich is Detroit. Beginning on May 4, 2020, Lufthansa will fly to the city in Michigan five times weekly – Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The flights will depart at 12:40 p.m. The return flight to Germany leave at 5:35 p.m. local time.
In addition to these flights, the Lufthansa Group will offer two additional U.S. destinations from Lufthansa's Munich hub: Eurowings will fly to Las Vegas twice a week as of April 6, 2020, on Mondays and Fridays. Flights will depart from the Bavarian capital at 11:45 a.m. The return flight leaves Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m.
—Another U.S. destination from Munich is Orlando. As of April 7, 2020, Eurowings will fly an Airbus A330 to the city three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Departure will be at 9:10 a.m. The return flight to Germany departs at 3:45 p.m. local time.
The new destinations from Frankfurt
—As of April 29, 2020, Eurowings will fly to Phoenix/Arizona from Germany’s largest hub five times a week – on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight will take off from Frankfurt at 2:05 p.m. The return flight will depart from Phoenix at 6:55 p.m.
—New in the 2020 summer timetable from Frankfurt: the city of Anchorage. Eurowings will fly there three times a week beginning on June 1, 2020 – on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The outbound flight takes off from Frankfurt at 10:30 a.m.; the return flight leaves Alaska at 1:55 p.m. local time.
