Man's Bathroom Tirade Prompts Emergency Landing for Alaska Airlines Flight

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 27, 2019

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 approaching LAX Airport
PHOTO: Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 approaching LAX Airport. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

A Los Angeles-bound Alaska Airlines flight traveling from New York City was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City on Thursday after a passenger launched into a tirade over having to wait in a long line for the bathroom while the first-class lavatories were empty, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Boeing 737 was "diverted to Kansas City International Airport due to a passenger disturbance." Upon landing, the unidentified man was arrested by police.

"You wrong. By making seven people wait here to use the bathroom here while the bathroom up there is empty, is wrong," the man, seen wearing a New York Jets jersey and hat, is heard saying in the aisle in a video captured by a fellow passenger.

A woman who witnessed the outburst claims that the man threatened to kill the pilot and beat people up. "I don’t know if he was on something or what, but he just went from like night and day," she told CBSLA.

Alaska Airlines said that the man did not try to gain access to the cockpit but did make a threat to harm the plane.

The flight eventually reached LAX Thursday night roughly four hours behind schedule.

Thursday's incident comes just one day after a United Airlines flight traveling from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver due to a passenger being stuck in the airplane’s bathroom.

