More Ways for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses to Soar With Delta SkyBonus
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood August 23, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Delta’s business loyalty program is one of the best in the industry.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
SkyBonus, Delta’s business travel rewards program for small and mid-sized companies, is giving program members new opportunities to accrue and redeem points with partner Virgin Atlantic and to redeem points with partner Korean Air.
“Delta SkyBonus is the industry-leading travel loyalty program for small and medium-size enterprises that also has the largest global reach, spanning 53 countries in eight languages,” said Kristen Shovlin, Delta’s Vice President — Sales Operations and Development. “With more than 60,000 SkyBonus accounts across the world, bringing our partners Virgin Atlantic and Korean Air on board means that there are more ways for SkyBonus members to use their points for travel to more destinations worldwide.”
When companies purchase eligible flights as a SkyBonus program member, they earn SkyBonus points toward rewards like upgrades, tickets, Delta Sky Club membership and more. There is no enrollment cost, and employees continue to earn miles in SkyMiles® while they help their company earn points.
Members can earn and redeem points on multiple airlines thanks to Delta’s global partnerships with Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and now Virgin Atlantic.
Full program details including terms and conditions can be found at skybonus.delta.com.
