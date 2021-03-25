New Southwest Airlines Service To Myrtle Beach, With Fares as Low as $69
March 25, 2021
Southwest Airlines today announced the launch of more options for summer travel, including new service to South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach International Airport starting May 23, 2021. Home to nearly 100 golf courses, the city has been called the “Golf Capital of the World”, so the carrier is offering a ‘golf bags fly free’ promotion so that passengers can transport their golf bags and one of two free pieces of checked baggage. For a limited time, it’s also offering one-way fares to Myrtle beach from some of the new nonstop cities for as low as $69. To qualify, tickets must be purchased by April 1 for travel between May 23 and August 16, 2021.
Southwest will also be introducing additional connections through Austin, Texas and new, time-saving nonstop routes to connect popular leisure destinations through the Southwest network this summer.
"We continue to tailor our schedule with added flights to address closer-in demand for leisure destinations while making foundational additions to our map that position our network for the future," said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "For Myrtle Beach, we know the arrival of our two bags fly free—with a golf bag able to count as one of those—will encourage visitors to fly Southwest instead of drive, and consider a quicker trip with us and our value propositions of ‘bags fly free’, ‘golf bags fly free’, low fares, and flexible policies. We're so pleased to share our Heart with them in time to bring visitors this summer."
The addition of Myrtle Beach represents Southwest’s third airport in South Carolina and will provide customers around the country access to the destination through five nonstop cities within the first week of beginning service: Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Chicago (Midway) and Nashville; with additional Saturday nonstop service from Dallas (Love Field) and Pittsburgh starting May 29. Then, a third wave of service that begins June 6 will provide options to fly nonstop to Myrtle Beach from Atlanta, Columbus and Indianapolis.
Some nonstop service does not operate every day of the week, so prospective flyers should check Southwest’s website for specific itineraries available on their desired travel date. Altogether, through same-plane and connecting itineraries, Southwest is connecting this popular coastal South Carolina to more than 50 cities for Summer 2021.
Also, starting May 9, the airline will also offer nonstop service to Austin from a record 37 cities, such as Sacramento, Burbank and Orange County, California; Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Salt Lake City (starting June 6); and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida (starting June 6). Southwest customers can find one-way fares as low as $99 when they purchase tickets by March 26 for travel from May 23, through August 16, 2021; except that eligible dates for travel between Austin and Sacramento run May 9 through August 16, 2021.
“During the last decade, Southwest has served the most nonstop destinations from Austin each year based on DOT published schedules. In March 2021, more than 70 percent of our Austin customers got where they’re going with a nonstop journey on Southwest Airlines. With our new service scheduled to begin in June 2021, our number of destinations available nonstop from Austin is more than double the offering of any other carrier,” Watterson remarked.
