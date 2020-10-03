Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Sat October 03 2020

Pelosi Pleads With Airlines to Stop Layoffs, Says Aid Is Imminent

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 03, 2020

Flight attendant serving coffee aboard an American Airlines flight
PHOTO: Flight attendant serving coffee aboard an American Airlines flight. (photo courtesy of American Airlines)

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pleaded with airlines on Friday to stop furloughs and layoffs, promising that $25 billion in additional aid is “imminent.”

Nonetheless, an agreement in Congress on an extension of the CARES Act stimulus package has yet to be reached and, in fact, the latest attempt at a bill by Democrats failed.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A row of cruise ships docked in Nassau, Bahamas

Could President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Impact Cruise...

Looking at road map on road trip

gallery icon The Best Outdoor Destinations for Natural Social Distancing...

Idyllic beach of Caribbean Sea in Riviera Maya Beach (Photo via Mustang_79 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Mexico Approves Bill to Fine Hotels for Denying Public Beach...

Searching for airfare.

Travel Spending Continues to Inch Upward

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, was unable to get through a vote by unanimous consent for legislation to provide more aid for airline payrolls, according to CNBC.

“As relief for airline workers is being advanced, the airline industry must delay these devastating job cuts,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Airlines were bound by the provisions of the original CARES Act in March to halt layoffs for six months. That restriction expired on Thursday, Oct. 1, and the industry began job cuts. American and United Airlines were both expected to lay off a combined 32,000 workers.

Airline bookings are down 70 percent across the board compared to last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other options, according to CNBC, include another stand-alone bill that was introduced by two Senate Republicans last month and a potential broad coronavirus package that has been fraught with disagreements between House Democrats and the Trump administration.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Aeromexico Boeing 787 landing at London Heathrow Airport

Aeromexico Resumes Service Between San Francisco and Guadalajara

Delta Air Lines

United’s November Service to Add Popular Florida, Mexico and Caribbean Routes

Mexican President Announces Plans for New Airport in Tulum

Spirit Airlines Puts Fall Flights on Sale From $38 One-Way

Airline Ancillary Revenue Down Almost 50 Percent in 2020

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS