Power Outage Causes Delays, Cancellations at LAX
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood June 06, 2019
Travelers in Los Angeles were stuck at the airport Wednesday after a power outage resulted in flight delays and cancellations.
According to The Associated Press, a power outage at Los Angeles International Airport described as a “two-second bump” caused a facility-wide blackout at around 6 p.m. local time, but backup generators kicked in almost immediately.
LAX airport spokeswoman Olga Gallardo said power was restored to all but three terminals within an hour, but it took over three hours to restore power to Terminals 1, 7 and 8. In addition, hundreds of passengers were briefly stuck on grounded aircraft.
According to FlightAware.com, the Los Angeles airport experienced 77 flight cancellations Wednesday and another 330-plus delays, with impacted airlines including Southwest, United and more.
The outage resulted in check-in delays, confusion at TSA screening stations, the shutdown of electrically-powered jet bridges, issues with cash registers at airport restaurants and problems in the airport’s parking structures.
Equipment had to be rebooted and checked to make sure it was working correctly, but service returned to normal by Thursday morning.
