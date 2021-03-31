Southwest Airlines Expanding Hawaiian Pre-Clear Program
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 31, 2021
Southwest Airlines announced customers flying to Hawaii will now be able to bypass airport screening when arriving in Honolulu and Kahului if they fill out the proper documentation before their flights.
To comply with the Hawaii Safe Travels program, Southwest passengers must upload an approved negative COVID-19 test result, required travel information and complete a health questionnaire before departing the mainland.
The Hawaiian Pre-Clear program allows visitors and returning residents to bypass a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival, provided they have met the specified requirements and correctly uploaded the items into a traveler profile on the state’s website.
Southwest’s customer service agents will be available starting 90 minutes before departure to confirm the State-of-Hawaii-approved profiles, which allows for a faster arrival on-island.
“Our value goes beyond our low fares with no surprise fees, and our industry-leading Customer Satisfaction,” Southwest Managing Director Tony Roach said. “This Pre-Clear convenience recognizes that Customers are excited to begin enjoying Hawaii once they land, and this process will expedite their time in the airport, allowing them to begin their Hawaii experience more quickly.”
The new service is available to travelers starting their journey or connecting in the five California airports from which it offers nonstop service to the Hawaiian Islands—Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, San Diego and Long Beach.
The State of Hawaii reserves the right to re-screen or validate the screening of any passenger.
With the addition this month of Long Beach as a gateway with daily service to Hawaii, Southwest aircraft are currently scheduled to take off for Hawaii 14 times a day from a total of five gateway airports in California.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
IATA Backs Rapid Testing as Impetus To Boost Air Travel
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS