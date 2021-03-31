Last updated: 09:10 AM ET, Wed March 31 2021

Southwest Airlines Expanding Hawaiian Pre-Clear Program

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 31, 2021

Southwest Airlines makes it easier to visit Hawaii.
Southwest Airlines makes it easier to visit Hawaii. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

Southwest Airlines announced customers flying to Hawaii will now be able to bypass airport screening when arriving in Honolulu and Kahului if they fill out the proper documentation before their flights.

To comply with the Hawaii Safe Travels program, Southwest passengers must upload an approved negative COVID-19 test result, required travel information and complete a health questionnaire before departing the mainland.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Young couple at a travel agency office, travel agent, travel advisor

The New Travel Consumer: Specialize for Better Customer Service

Primland

Golf Is Booming During the Pandemic

Young couple examining a map while vacationing amid COVID-19.

gallery icon 11 Key Travel Advisories Announced in March 2021

COVID-19 warning across the foreground of an airport terminal.

CDC Implores Americans To Limit Travel Amid COVID-19 Spike

The Hawaiian Pre-Clear program allows visitors and returning residents to bypass a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival, provided they have met the specified requirements and correctly uploaded the items into a traveler profile on the state’s website.

Southwest’s customer service agents will be available starting 90 minutes before departure to confirm the State-of-Hawaii-approved profiles, which allows for a faster arrival on-island.

“Our value goes beyond our low fares with no surprise fees, and our industry-leading Customer Satisfaction,” Southwest Managing Director Tony Roach said. “This Pre-Clear convenience recognizes that Customers are excited to begin enjoying Hawaii once they land, and this process will expedite their time in the airport, allowing them to begin their Hawaii experience more quickly.”

The new service is available to travelers starting their journey or connecting in the five California airports from which it offers nonstop service to the Hawaiian Islands—Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, San Diego and Long Beach.

The State of Hawaii reserves the right to re-screen or validate the screening of any passenger.

With the addition this month of Long Beach as a gateway with daily service to Hawaii, Southwest aircraft are currently scheduled to take off for Hawaii 14 times a day from a total of five gateway airports in California.

For more information on Hawaii

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Passenger airplane taking off.

IATA Backs Rapid Testing as Impetus To Boost Air Travel

International Air Transport Association (IATA)

US Airlines, TSA Reporting Spike in Passenger Numbers

American, United Extend Flight Credits

Southwest Airlines Announces New Boeing 737 MAX Deal

JetBlue Allocated Key Slots at London-Heathrow

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS