Southwest Airlines Launches New Nationwide Sale

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti September 13, 2022
Southwest Airlines has just launched a new nationwide sale on flights all the way up to February 2023.
With airfare pricing already steep and continuing to rise as we approach the busy holiday travel season, this sale might get you some great savings. You can find one-way ‘Wanna Get Away’ fares for as little as $59, so now might be the ideal time to book your trips for early 2023 at more affordable prices.
And, the other good news is that Southwest is giving customers a couple of weeks in which to purchase flights at these lower-than-usual prices.
The sale itself runs from September 13 through October 3, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Note that you will need to purchase your ticket 21 days in advance of your planned departure date in order to qualify for the promotion. Sale prices are valid on travel throughout the continental U.S./Hawaii, and international travel that’s taken between October 4, 2022, and February 15, 2023.
Of course, there are some restrictions that apply if you want to snag flights at such discounted prices. “Unless otherwise specified”, sale pricing applies to U.S./Hawaii and international flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only (although, a search reveals comparable pricing on plenty of other days too). Discounted pricing applies to flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico only on Monday through Thursday.
Blackout dates mainly fall within the busy holiday period; from November 17 – November 29, 2022, for Thanksgiving and December 16, 2022 – January 2, 2023, during the Christmas and New Year’s rush.
While sale tickets are considered nonrefundable, you can cancel your trip if needed (as long as it’s at least 10 minutes prior to your scheduled departure) and receive a future flight credit to use on a different Southwest flight within one year of the date you’d originally booked. Of course, you must realize that there may be additional fare costs if the price of your rescheduled flight is higher than the original.
-
-
