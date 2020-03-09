Last updated: 11:00 AM ET, Mon March 09 2020

Southwest Airlines Upgrades Aircraft Cleaning Program

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 09, 2020

Southwest employee cleaning plane.
PHOTO: Southwest employee cleaning plane. (photo via Southwest Airlines Media)

As a result of concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Southwest Airlines has announced upgrades to its aircraft cleaning program.

Launched on March 4, Southwest’s enhanced cleaning procedures include the use of an EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant utilized by the carrier’s aircraft appearance technicians to sanitize the passenger cabin, lavatories and flight deck.

Southwest’s entire fleet of aircraft also features HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter systems—similar to those used in hospitals—which remove airborne particles onboard each plane.

The airline’s cleaning program was designed to protect customers and employees with support from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Officials from Southwest said the program includes more than six labor hours of cleaning every night for the carrier’s fleet of planes. The airline also provided in-depth information about how the cleaning process works on the company’s blog.

In response to the ongoing questions regarding the coronavirus, Airlines for America (A4A) launched a new website to serve as a resource for air travelers, government agencies, Congress and the general public.

While the travel industry remains optimistic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said last week airlines could lose as much as $113 billion in revenue as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

