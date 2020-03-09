Southwest Airlines Upgrades Aircraft Cleaning Program
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 09, 2020
As a result of concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Southwest Airlines has announced upgrades to its aircraft cleaning program.
Launched on March 4, Southwest’s enhanced cleaning procedures include the use of an EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant utilized by the carrier’s aircraft appearance technicians to sanitize the passenger cabin, lavatories and flight deck.
Delta CEO Sends Message on CoronavirusAirlines & Airports
Yes, I’m Still Going on a CruiseTheresa Norton
Cruise Ship Finally Docks, Passengers Allowed to DisembarkCruise Line & Cruise Ship
State Dept. Advisory Recommends Americans Avoid CruisesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Southwest’s entire fleet of aircraft also features HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter systems—similar to those used in hospitals—which remove airborne particles onboard each plane.
The airline’s cleaning program was designed to protect customers and employees with support from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).
Officials from Southwest said the program includes more than six labor hours of cleaning every night for the carrier’s fleet of planes. The airline also provided in-depth information about how the cleaning process works on the company’s blog.
In response to the ongoing questions regarding the coronavirus, Airlines for America (A4A) launched a new website to serve as a resource for air travelers, government agencies, Congress and the general public.
While the travel industry remains optimistic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said last week airlines could lose as much as $113 billion in revenue as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS