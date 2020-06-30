Southwest Offering More Flights From $49 One-Way
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 30, 2020
Southwest Airlines is offering another fall flight sale featuring one-way fares from $49.
This time around, travelers have until Thursday, July 2 at 11:59 p.m. CT to book the discounted seats, which are available for continental U.S. travel from August 11 through December 17, 2020; San Juan, Puerto Rico travel between August 18 and December 3, 2020, and international travel from August 18 through December 9, 2020.
Las Vegas Hotels and Casinos Deal Out Summer 2020 SavingsDestination & Tourism
Hurtigruten Unveils Freedom Flash Sale PromotionCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Alaska Airlines Announces 48-Hour Take-Care Fare SaleAirlines & Airports
However, sale fares are blacked out around the Thanksgiving holiday. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out November 25 and 28-30, 2020 while sale fares to international destinations are blacked out November 20-22, 2020, and discounted flights from international destinations are blacked out November 27-30, 2020.
During this limited-time offer, travelers can book roundtrip nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Los Angeles for under $100.
In addition to discounted fares, Southwest is offering double Rapid Rewards points to passengers who register for the airline's loyalty program and complete travel by August 31, 2020.
The airline has also introduced the Southwest Promise to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with enhanced cleaning protocols and physical distancing measures such as leaving all middle seats open through at least September 30.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Southwest.com to filter the latest flight deals by your departure city and browse the airline's low fare calendar.
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS