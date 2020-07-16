Spirit Airlines Employees Attacked by Passengers After Delayed Flight
Spirit Airlines employees were attacked by three women at a South Florida airport Tuesday night after they learned their flight was delayed.
According to The New York Post, Tymaya Wright, 20; Danaysha Dixon, 22; and Keira Ferguson, 21; were arrested at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport and charged with battery as a result of the violent encounter.
3 Women face battery charges after attacking Spirit Airlines' employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. https://t.co/l7OSNZQmW6 pic.twitter.com/JclQMjcEdb— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) July 15, 2020
The three women were preparing to board a flight to Philadelphia when they were informed it would be delayed. As a result, the disgruntled passengers “became combative” and started throwing items at Spirit employees.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office claims the women threw phones, shoes, full water bottles, metal boarding signs and fast food at the airline’s employees. Wright also reportedly stole a cell phone and faces additional charges as a result.
The Spirit employees involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and a spokesperson for the carrier released the following statement to The New York Post:
“This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind.”
Earlier this week, an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger threatened to kill everyone on board before being subdued by other travelers.
