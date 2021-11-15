Spirit Airlines Expands International Connectivity
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 15, 2021
Spirit is expanding its international connectivity, launching two more nonstop routes to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT).
The two nonstop flights begin running November 17 and November 18, increasing international connectivity for what is likely to be a busy winter travel season.
From TPA, travelers can then get on connecting flights heading to a wide variety of international places, like those in Mexico, Colombia, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Costa Rica.
Spirit first began flying out of MHT earlier this year in June; it was the first new airline at the airport in seventeen years. It now connects travelers from the Manchester-Boston area to four different airports in Florida; Myrtle Beach is expected to be the fifth Florida airport to welcome Spirit beginning next spring.
"It's exciting to see Spirit expanding to two more Florida destinations from MHT," said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. "These flights also come just before the busy holiday travel season after a year when many people were unable to visit their loved ones. These new flights and low fares allow our passengers to connect on Spirit flights for winter getaways in the Caribbean and Central and South America and enjoy a brief respite from the cold winter.”
For more information, please visit Spirit Airlines’ website.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS