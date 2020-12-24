The Craziest Things TSA Seized in 2020
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke December 24, 2020
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screeners saw far less passenger traffic in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic brought travel to a grinding halt in mid-March, and checkpoint travel numbers remain dramatically suppressed compared to previous years.
Nonetheless, whether out of boldness or sheer ignorance, plenty of travelers were busted attempting to travel with some surprising banned items. One of the craziest items seized this year was a slingshot that was confiscated by TSA officers at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in January.
That head-scratching discovery was followed up by a mermaid knife at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport in Virginia and a throwing star at New York's Greater Rochester International Airport just a few weeks later.
While air travel was far quieter this past summer compared to 2019 and years prior, TSA screeners were still busy seizing fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, making discoveries at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, New York's LaGuardia Airport and Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.
Meanwhile, officers at West Virginia's Huntington Tri-State Airport busted a traveler who packed their shotgun inside of a guitar case while an assault rifle and ammunition were spotted packed under the lining of a checked bag at Newark Liberty International Airport.
In August, screeners at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island uncovered a concealed knife disguised as a dragon necklace in a passenger's carry-on bag. One month later, TSA shared a series of other insane discoveries, including a handheld stun gun and bear spray.
Another bizarre seizure occurred at Newark after a dagger was found concealed in a walking cane. "Swords of any kind and size are not allowed and concealment could potentially lead to fines and even arrest," the agency warns.
Officers at Newark also discovered an ax this winter. "This prohibited item is un-axe-ceptable," TSA joked on Instagram. "We're not trying to give you a splitting headache going over the same stuff so just remember, items like this with sharp edges to include blades and knives are only allowed in checked bags."
At Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C., TSA screeners were stunned to discover a live military smoke canister in a passenger's checked luggage.
Other remarkable findings in 2020 included a homemade humidor made of PVC pipe, a replica grenade, a carving fork, kunai and a homemade power source that caught the attention of TSA explosives experts at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport in September.
At this rate, there's no telling what's in store for TSA officers in 2021.
Travelers who are uncertain about what they can and can't travel with, whether in their carry-on or checked luggage, are encouraged to visit TSA.gov and use the agency's "What Can I Bring?" tool prior to travel or send their questions to AskTSA on Facebook and Twitter.
