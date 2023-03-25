The Summer Travel Booking Window Is Quickly Closing
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 25, 2023
Summer? We're not even through spring yet.
But in the travel industry, it's best to move fast to get the best deals. Forget spring break. That’s just about over. Time is running out to snag the best summer fares.
According to the experts at Going, formerly Scott's Cheap Flights, there’s a period of time in advance of a flight when you’re most likely to find the best price. It’s not too far before the flight, but also not too last minute.
Yes, it’s something of a game. You have to know when the right time is to book your flight, and that doesn't mean a certain day.
According to the experts, for a domestic flight that means three to seven months ahead of time. For international flights that means four to eight months. All of this means time is running out to book the best deals. It’s not the only time to get a good deal, but it’s the best time.
"Think of it like a bell curve,” say the experts at Going.com.
The window at the top of the bell means there could be many great deals available to you, but on either side of that bell, the number of deals goes way, way down. It’s not impossible to snag a great fare outside of the window, but it is a lot less likely.
According to Going experts, the best time to book a flight for the summer would have been in January. The second best time is now—before the dates get any closer. Over the next month, the likelihood of cheap June flights is set to drop precipitously.
