This Low-Cost Airline Is Adding Even More Direct Domestic Routes
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti December 11, 2022
Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is continuing to expand its U.S. network, connecting customers with major domestic destinations via smaller and secondary airports.
Starting as early as February 2023, Breeze will start operating several new flights between sought-after cities in Ohio, California, Rhode Island and Florida, Breeze Airways confirmed to Travel + Leisure.
The relatively new budget airline said that it will also add several more ‘BreezeThru’ routes, which don’t exactly involve connecting flights but do make brief stops during passengers are permitted to remain onboard before the plane departs again.
“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways, said in a statement. “Today we’re excited to connect the dots between 14 of our existing cities with 15 more nonstops and seven new BreezeThru routes, with fares as low as $39 one way.”
Breeze’s new direct routes will include service starting March 30 between Cincinnati (which the airline announced as a network addition in October), and Orange County, California and Providence, Rhode Island. New service will also be introduced between Columbus and Orange County on March 29, while a route between Orange County and Pittsburgh will commence on March 31.
From May 18, Breeze will begin operating flights between Columbus and Raleigh-Durham—another new addition for the carrier, where service will start this coming spring— as well as between Jacksonville and Raleigh-Durham.
The airline’s unique BreezeThru service will also be brought to cities like Jacksonville, Tampa, San Francisco and Hartford, Connecticut.
Breeze Airways appears to be growing fast and making a name for itself, having been recently selected as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines by T+L’s readership. With the latest additions to its expanding network, Breeze now boasts 100 nonstop routes and 34 destinations around the country.
