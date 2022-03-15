TSA Announces Fines Totaling Over $644,000 for Mask Violations
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 15, 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it had fined 922 people a total of $644,398 for not wearing masks on public transportation since February 2021.
According to Reuters.com, TSA officials issued fines to travelers who refused to abide by the federal mask mandate on commercial flights, in airports and train stations or on public transit services.
The government agency said that all but 44 of the cases were over passengers on airplanes or in airports refusing to wear facial coverings. The remaining violators were cited while riding surface transportation like transit, rail and bus.
In total, the TSA revealed it issued warnings to more than 2,700 travelers after more than 7,000 reported incidents since the rule went into effect.
Since the start of 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has investigated 6,800 reports of unruly airplane passengers, including about 4,800 for not wearing masks. It has opened 450 investigations and proposed more than $5 million in fines.
As for how the fines were issued, $501,388 was from 788 onboard incidents, $57,065 was for not wearing masks at airport checkpoints and another 57,795 was from other uncategorized airport incidents. Surface transportation incidents totaled $28,150 in fines.
The TSA announced last week it had extended the mandatory mask mandate on public transportation until at least April 18. Government officials said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a revised policy framework for when the mask mandates can be safely lifted.
