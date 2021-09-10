Last updated: 08:48 AM ET, Fri September 10 2021

TSA Doubling Fines Against Mask Mandate Violators

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 10, 2021

TSA line at Orlando Airport
TSA line at Orlando International Airport. (photo by Eric Bowman)

The United States Department of Homeland Security announced it would increase the range of civil penalties imposed on individuals who violate the federal mask mandate.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the federal mask mandate will remain in effect until January 18, 2022, and impacts travelers at airports, on commercial aircraft, passenger railroads, intercity bus services and other modes of public transportation.

“Wearing a mask protects the traveling public and all of the personnel who make the travel experience safe, secure, and comfortable,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said. “We will continue to enforce the mask mandate as long as necessary to protect public health and safety.”

The new range of penalties took effect on September 10 and will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders. To inform travelers of the changes, the TSA will provide updated signage at airports regarding these increased fines.

“We appreciate the majority of travelers each day who voluntarily follow the requirement, but find this action necessary to maximize the protections for those who use and work within the transportation system, and to contain COVID-19,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “By doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence.”

TSA officials reiterated that its federal mask mandate-related civil penalties would be separate from the fines the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues for individuals who engage in unruly and unsafe behavior.

Last month, the FAA announced it had proposed another $531,545 in civil penalties against more than 30 airline passengers for alleged unruly behavior. The fines, which are a part of the agency's Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passenger behavior, bring the total for 2021 to more than $1 million.

