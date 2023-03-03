TSA PreCheck Program Sets Record by Surpassing 15 Million Members
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 03, 2023
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced its TSA PreCheck program set a new record by surpassing 15 million active members.
The TSA PreCheck program was launched in December 2013 and reached a single-day record number of applicants on February 21 with more than 19,200 individuals. In total, 32 million travelers now benefit from the agency’s expedited screening.
Applicants pay $78 for a five-year membership, which involves an in-person appointment and background check. Passengers receive and add their Known Traveler Number (KTN) to their flight reservations when booking to receive TSA PreCheck on their boarding pass.
“TSA PreCheck is one of the most innovative, efficient and effective risk-based security solutions in the agency’s 21-year history,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Today, TSA PreCheck represents a best-in-class model of a successful trusted traveler system, providing the shared benefits of shorter wait times of under 10 minutes, greater checkpoint efficiency and improved security.”
“We are proud of this program and appreciate that so many passengers recognize its value to them personally and to the transportation system,” Pekoske continued.
Members may renew their five-year membership online for $70 up to six months before expiration. Travelers with TSA PreCheck can also take family members ages 12 and under through the approved security lane without them applying for membership.
The program allows travelers to pass security checkpoints at airports wearing their shoes, belts, and light jackets and keep their electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags.
As an added benefit, TSA PreCheck members get through security screening faster, with 92 percent waiting less than five minutes at airport checkpoints.
