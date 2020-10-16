United Airlines Adds New Winter Routes, Additional International Flights
United Airlines announced a winter international schedule expansion that includes eight new routes and additional flights to 19 destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.
Starting in December, United will offer new nonstop service between Los Angeles and San Jose, Costa Rica and San Pedro Sula, Honduras; between Denver and Belize City, Belize and San Jose, Costa Rica; between Washington D.C. and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and returning service between Cleveland and Cancun, Mexico.
In addition, the airline will begin new nonstop service in January between Liberia, Costa Rica and both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The new flights are subject to government approval.
Tickets will be available for purchase on October 17 on United’s official website, while seats on Los Angeles and San Francisco service to Costa Rica go on sale on October 21.
“These eight new routes highlight the continued expansion of our network and build upon our strong presence in Latin America,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “Our new and increased service offers travelers more opportunities to find warm-weather getaways and visit friends and family over the winter season."
This winter, United is also adding more flights to some of Mexico’s most popular beach destinations, including Cancun, San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta and bolstering weekend service to Cozumel from Chicago, Denver and Houston.
The carrier also announced it would increase service between Washington and the Caribbean, connect Denver to more Latin American destinations and offer more flight options for West Coast customers to Central America.
TravelPulse’s Laurie Baratti broke down the full restart of service last month.
