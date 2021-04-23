United Airlines Announces Expanded Travel-Ready Center Capabilities
Donald Wood April 23, 2021
United Airlines announced the mobile Travel-Ready Center available through the carrier’s app has been overhauled, with several new options added.
Travelers using the United app can now choose from more than 200 COVID-19 testing providers across the country, book appointments and receive confirmation whether their test results meet their destination's requirements.
Once the coronavirus tests are validated, customers will see a status indicator informing them that they are travel-ready and receive mobile boarding passes, making United the only airline that offers its passengers these services.
Since launching the Travel-Ready Center, the airline has processed more than 275,000 COVID-19 tests through the system.
“We continue to look for innovative solutions that make travel easier and safer for our customers and employees,” United Chief Customer Officer Toby Enqvist said. “This new feature enables customers to travel with confidence knowing they can quickly locate a testing provider if they need one, schedule an appointment and get the results they need – all within the United Travel-Ready Center experience.”
Travelers now have access to more than 200 testing sites in the TrustAssure network, including testing sites within United’s hubs of Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
In the months ahead, the airline plans to expand availability to more U.S. cities and add access to international testing sites for customers flying to the U.S.
Since the Travel-Ready Center launched in January, United customers have been able to easily access testing or vaccine requirements needed for travel destinations, upload completed testing results and vaccine records as well as have them verified, all within the app.
