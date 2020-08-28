Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Fri August 28 2020

United Airlines Announces Furloughs Coming in October

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood August 28, 2020

United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner approaching London Heathrow Airport
PHOTO: United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner approaching London Heathrow Airport. (photo via Mateusz Atroszko/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

United Airlines announced Thursday it plans to furlough the highest number of pilots in the company’s history if the United States Government doesn’t provide further aid to carriers.

According to Reuters.com, United received a portion of the $25 billion in loans and grants initially issued by the U.S. government, but without further funding, the airline would need to cut 2,850 pilot jobs (21 percent of its workforce) this year.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Eden Pool at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Launch Remote Work and School...

Hotel & Resort
AIDA Cruises AIDAmar cruise ship

AIDA Cruises Updates Fall/Winter Program, Cancels September...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Manuel Antonio Beach, Costa Rica

Costa Rica Expands List of Authorized US States

Destination & Tourism
waterfall / Grenada

WTTC Designates Grenada a Safe Travels Country

Destination & Tourism

The stipulations attached to the original aid from the government expires at the end of September and the airline said it would need to furlough pilots between October 1 and November 30 to alleviate the financial burden caused by the lack of demand.

While Congress has not been able to agree on terms of a new coronavirus assistance package, carriers have started early retirement or voluntary departure deals to pilots and other employees to offset losses caused by the viral pandemic.

“While other airlines have chosen to reduce manpower through voluntary means, it is tragic that United has limited those options for our pilots and instead has chosen to furlough more pilots than ever before in our history,” the union representing United’s 13,000 pilots said in a statement.

In total, United revealed an estimated 36,000 jobs are on the line across the company.

American Airlines announced Monday in a letter to employees that it would cut 19,000 jobs on October 1, when the parameters of the CARES Act are removed. The carrier received $5.8 billion from the CARES Act issued by the federal government in March.

Delta Air Lines also revealed Monday it would furlough 1,941 pilots in October unless it can reach a cost-cutting agreement with the employees’ labor union.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS