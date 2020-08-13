United Airlines Adds New Flights From Popular Florida Destinations
August 13, 2020
United Airlines announced it would add 28 daily nonstop flights this winter from popular Florida destinations.
The carrier is launching nonstop flights connecting travelers in Boston, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York/LaGuardia, Pittsburgh and Columbus, Ohio, to Florida as part of an effort increase service to destinations where customers most want to fly.
Beginning November 6, United will debut roundtrip service from Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. In December, the carrier will increase service to Florida with additional flights from Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa.
Tickets for the added flights are now available for purchase.
“The addition of these new flights represents United's largest expansion of point-to-point, non-hub flying and reflects our data driven approach to add capacity where customers are telling us they want to go,” United vice president Ankit Gupta said. “We look forward to offering customers in the Midwest and Northeast more options to fly nonstop to Florida this winter.”
The airline is also connecting three destinations to Denver this fall, as SkyWest will operate on behalf of United Express from Denver to Alamosa and Rochester, Minnesota, beginning October 1. The carrier will also serve Sioux City, Iowa, from the Colorado city starting on October 14.
In July, United announced it would resume service on around 30 international routes this September, including to Asia, Australia, India, Israel and Latin America, while also broadening access to popular vacation spots in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico.
In addition, the airline launched a new chat function allowing customers to simply text their cleaning and safety questions directly to the carrier for a quick, contactless response.
United also recently announced that customers would be required to wear a face covering in the more than 360 airports where the airline operates around the world.
