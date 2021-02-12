United Airlines Announces New Service Between Honolulu, Orange County
Donald Wood February 12, 2021
United Airlines announced Friday it would offer the only nonstop flights between Orange County, California, and Honolulu, Hawaii, this summer.
Tickets for the new Orange County-Honolulu service go on sale beginning February 13.
United previously announced service between Chicago and Kona, as well as New York/Newark and Maui, bringing the airline’s total number of nonstop flights between the mainland United States and Hawaii to more than 20 routes.
“We know customers are dreaming of summer getaways and we want United to be their top choice for travel to Hawaii,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “Our new Hawaii routes from Chicago, Newark and Orange County, in addition to the dozens of flights United already operates from the mainland to Hawaii, offer travelers even more options, greater convenience and shorter travel times to the fantastic outdoor offerings Hawaii has to offer.”
“United is committed to helping safely restore travel to Hawaii and has introduced a number of solutions to make it easier for customers to understand and follow safety requirements throughout the islands,” Quayle continued.
Earlier this month, the carrier launched a new pre-clearance program for passengers traveling to Hawaii. Travelers with a valid negative COVID-19 test will be able to show the results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival.
In addition, travelers on select United and Delta flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will test a new COVID-19 testing program via Clear’s Health Pass app, starting on February 18.
