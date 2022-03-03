Last updated: 10:18 AM ET, Thu March 03 2022

United Airlines Changing Route Maps to Avoid Russian Airspace

Officials from United Airlines revealed all flights that enter Russian airspace would be canceled or rerouted due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to CNN.com, United spokesperson Leslie Scott said two routes—one between San Francisco and New Delhi and one between Newark and Mumbai—have been canceled for the next several days.

The airline’s flights between Newark and Delhi, as well as between Chicago O'Hare and Delhi, would be rerouted to avoid Russian airspace.

Other carriers in the United States have also started changing route maps to avoid the conflict in Ukraine, including Delta Air Lines canceling or rerouting flights scheduled to fly over Russia and American Airlines avoiding Ukrainian airspace.

During his State of the Union Address, President Joe Biden announced he would ban Russian aircraft from flying over American airspace, adding to the sanctions against Russia. The U.S. joins Canada and the European Union, who previously revealed similar plans.

“Tonight, I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia and adding an additional squeeze on their economy,” President Biden said during his speech.

On Thursday, two of the largest carriers in Japan, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, announced they have canceled all flights to and from Europe and rerouted aircraft scheduled to fly on Friday.

