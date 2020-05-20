Delta Air Lines Adds Another Layer of Safety at Airports
Delta Air Lines has announced a new layer of safety at airports with the introduction of custom plexiglass safety barriers at check-in lobbies, departure gates and Delta Sky Club counters.
Through the airline’s Delta Flight Products subsidiary, the company designed and began manufacturing the safety barriers to test at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with production now up to 150 barriers per day.
Delta officials believe the plexiglass shields will be fully installed at check-in lobbies and departure gates at major hubs by June 1. Every domestic location served by the airline will receive the shields in the weeks following.
The safety barriers will also be installed at international hubs in the weeks ahead.
“This is yet another testament to Delta's nimbleness, ingenuity and our relentless commitment to keeping our people and our customers safe in our airports as we all manage the impact of the ongoing pandemic,” Delta Senior Vice President Eric Phillips said in a statement. “We appreciate the agility of our Delta Flight Products colleagues to so quickly and expertly produce these safety barriers, which will add another level of safety as our customers check-in, visit a Delta Sky Club and board their flight.”
In addition to the new safety barriers, Delta has overhauled its health and safety guidelines for travelers and employees, which includes the mandatory use of face masks throughout the journey.
Other personal safety practices being implemented include expanding electrostatic sanitizing spraying, blocking middle seats, reducing the number of customers on each flight, adjusting the boarding process, streamlining onboard food and beverage service and more.
Earlier this week, Delta announced plans to add around 100 more daily flights in June versus May. Routes being reactivated for June include not only U.S. domestic destinations but also flights to Canada; Central, South and Latin America; and the Caribbean.
