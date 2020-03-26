United Airlines Reducing Domestic Flight Schedule Again
March 26, 2020
United Airlines announced Wednesday it would once again be forced to reduce its domestic flight schedule as a result of the drop in demand attributed to the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials from United revealed the airline would temporarily cut its domestic flight schedule by 52 percent, which came just days after the carrier announced a 42-percent reduction of service.
United said its overall capacity would now be down 68 percent overall.
Several flights from major hubs in key destinations have been canceled, including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco and Washington-Dulles
The updated flight schedule also includes the previously announced 90-percent reduction of international service through April, but United still maintains six daily operations to and from destinations in Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East and Europe.
United announced it is continuing to work with the United States Department of State, as well as local and state governments, to operate flights to destinations that have been impacted by travel restrictions and bring Americans back to the U.S. if they are stuck abroad.
The carrier received good news this week, as the airline industry is expected to receive a $58 billion bailout as part of the $2 trillion stimulus package designed to aid a domestic economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Aviation officials are also hoping the bailout helps airlines avoid previously reported plans to completely shut down domestic air travel to curb the viral outbreak.
