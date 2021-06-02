Last updated: 10:25 AM ET, Wed June 02 2021

United Airlines Supporting LGBTQ+ Organizations During Pride Month

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood June 02, 2021

United Airlines Pride Month.
United Airlines Pride Month. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines has teamed up with Chase and Visa to reward United Visa Cardmembers who donate to non-profit LGBTQ+ organizations during Pride Month.

Through June 30, United MileagePlus Visa Cardmembers will receive five total miles for every dollar up to $1,000 in donations per eligible card made to approved organizations, including The Trevor Project, The Human Rights Campaign and StartOut.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
Ryanair is a low-cost airline founded in 1984.

WATCH: Video Shows Female Passenger Kick and Spit at...

American Airlines expands COVID-19 testing program.

American Airlines Expands Preflight COVID-19 Testing Program

Passengers arriving at Las Vegas

gallery icon The Cheapest, Most Expensive US Airports To Fly From

Customers will receive five total miles per dollar donated from the following cards: United Gateway Visa Card, United Explorer Visa Card, United Quest Visa Card, United Club Infinite Visa Card, United Club Visa Card, United Business Visa Card and United Club Business Visa.

“This Pride Month, United is celebrating our year-round mission of advocating and supporting our LGBTQ+ employees and customers by spotlighting organizations that share our commitment for uplifting the LGBTQ+ community,” United managing director Suzi Cabo said. “We're proud to partner with Chase and Visa to offer our valued United Visa Cardmembers a special opportunity to give back and earn rewards from us for their contributions.”

Through EQUAL, United’s LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group, more than 2,600 members work together to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, partnering with members and leaders companywide to develop ways to deliver resources, education and advocacy.

EQUAL designed United branded Pride merchandise for this year’s celebration, including a special edition enamel pin. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Togetheride, the virtual AIDS/LifeCycle event and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Ryanair is a low-cost airline founded in 1984.

WATCH: Video Shows Female Passenger Kick and Spit at Fellow...

gallery icon The Cheapest, Most Expensive US Airports To Fly From

Delta Adding More Entertainment Selections

Southwest Airlines Announces First-Ever ‘Wanna Get Away Day’

TSA Reveals Passenger Traffic Numbers for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS