United Announces New Domestic, International Flight Schedule for May
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood March 25, 2021
United Airlines announced an updated May schedule that includes 26 new nonstop routes between Midwest cities and popular vacation destinations and the resumption of more than 20 domestic routes.
Starting on May 27, United will launch flights between Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.; Pensacola, Florida; and Portland, Maine; from seven cities, including Cleveland, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee and Indianapolis.
The airline also offers more than 200 weekly flights to Hawaii, including new service between Orange County and Honolulu. In May, the carrier will also begin offering United Premium Plus service on select Hawaii routes, which includes a larger seat and a free meal.
United is also scheduled to resume 20 domestic flights to popular destinations and introduce three new domestic routes. This new nonstop service includes flights between Houston and Kalispell, Montana; Washington, D.C. and Bozeman, Montana; and Chicago and Nantucket, Massachusetts.
“In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic,” United vice president Ankit Gupta said. “As we rebuild our schedule to meet that demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways we are finding opportunities to add new and exciting service.”
“And as we have done throughout the entire pandemic, we will continue being nimble and strategic with our network to add the right service to the destinations our customers want to visit,” Gupta continued.
As travelers continue to book flights to warm beach destinations, United will operate more flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America than the carrier flew in 2019.
Across the Pacific, the airline will resume flights between Chicago and Tokyo and increase service from Los Angeles to Sydney and Tokyo. Across the Atlantic, United will continue service between Newark and Milan and Rome, as well as between Chicago and Amsterdam, Munich and Tel Aviv.
