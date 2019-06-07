WATCH: 4-Year-Old Calls Out Barefoot Passenger for 'Stinky Feet'
Kids are rarely afraid to speak their minds but sometimes they say exactly the right thing.
Case in point, a four-year-old boy is going viral after his father captured video of him calling out a fellow passenger for putting her bare "stinky" feet on his armrest during a recent flight from Orlando, Florida to Houston, Texas.
"Orlando, Florida was good to us...but this little dude had me dying laughing on the flight back to Houston," 28-year-old Darryl Small wrote in the Facebook post, which has since been shared more than 900 times.
"There are stinky feet behind me," the boys says while looking at the camera. "It's a lady!"
The boy turns back and addresses the woman, who then removes her foot and apologizes while Small is heard chuckling.
"As a child, he knew that putting your foot in someone else's space was not kind at all. Although we don’t believe the lady intended to invade his space, he reacted the way anyone else would react," Small told Unilad. "Sometimes adults hold back with confronting others to keep the peace, but as a child, he voiced his concerns and his facial expressions and reaction made it hilarious."
Although Small apologized to the woman in the Facebook post, commenters commended the boy for speaking up.
"Good for him! She's violating his personal space and offending his nasal passages," one user wrote.
"I usually hate to have kids next to me on a flight but this little guy can sit with me any time he wants," said another user.
"On behalf of flight attendants everywhere, I salute you!" read another comment.
Unsurprisingly, flying barefoot is a huge pet peeve for many air travelers. What's more, a recent AirlineRatngs.com study found that smelly passengers and armrest hogs are among the most irritating passengers to fly with. If not for this tiny airline etiquette expert, his fellow passenger might have pulled off the trifecta all in one flight.
