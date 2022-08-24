Last updated: 12:00 AM ET, Wed August 24 2022

Will Airlines Continue Cutting Flights?

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti August 24, 2022

Autumn, Fall, seasons, leaf, airplane, plane
Autumn leaf with the shape of an airplane cut out. (iStock/Getty Images Plus/Nikolas_jkd)

With U.S. airlines cutting back on their fall schedules by hundreds of flights per day, diminished air travel capacity is causing frustration for plenty of customers; as are this year’s all-too-common flight disruptions.

Aviation industry experts told ABC News that this reduced capacity will become the new “normal”, as airlines and their support operations struggle to cope with the wave of demand that’s hit them in 2022.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
A couple and their dog at the beach

gallery icon Ranking the Most Pet-Friendly Cities in the US

Puerto Rico, flag, sunset

Puerto Rico’s Lodging Revenue Tops $1 Billion

Sunset in Puerto Rico

Brand USA, Discover Puerto Rico Partner to Drive Post-Outbreak...

Street in Saudi Arabia at night

US State Department Updates Travel Advisories for Cuba, Saudi...

El reto para 2022 es consolidar la reactivación del turismo para que siga siendo motor de crecimiento de México. (Photo: via getty / blackCAT).

The Latest Figures for Mexico's Tourism Industry

Carriers themselves have pointed to an unforeseen surge in demand, along with staffing shortages (including a dearth of qualified pilots) as being the causes of this year’s widespread flight cancellations and delays.

According to recent data obtained by the outlet from Airline Data Inc., major airlines have scheduled a total of 574,489 departures for October and 555,515 for the month of November. Compare this to the 677,882 and 639,248 departures made during the same respective months in 2019 to get an idea of how much capacities have been reduced.

The number of flights that have been axed for October and November varies depending on the airline in question, but major carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines exhibit the biggest gap between planned departures for those months in 2022 versus the same period in 2019.

Taken together, these three airlines have scheduled about 95,000 fewer flights for October of this year than they did in October 2019; and 79,000 fewer flights for November than for the same period in 2019.

Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle (Photo via Diy13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle. (Photo via Diy13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airline Data Inc.’s managing director, Jeff Pelletier, told ABC News that, since it will take several years for a new crop of pilots to train and certify, airlines are adapting as best they can by using “up-to-date booking curves” to determine where they should distribute their available resources. Essentially, assigning their aircraft to destinations that demonstrate higher booking levels and cutting back on the number of flights to places that aren’t too popular during the fall season.

"They're using that time, that opportunity to say, 'You know what? Let's remove an aircraft where there's lower bookings. Let's put it where the passengers really want to go that way,'" said Pelletier. "This is going to be the new norm, I believe, for at least the next couple of years," he opined.

"These cuts are, right now, placeholders," Brett Snyder, president of Cranky Concierge travel assistance, told the outlet. "Typically, airlines plan out their flights about 100 days out, but those can change based on demand and other factors."

For consumers who are concerned that there simply won’t be enough flights during those two months, Snyder had a reassuring message. He noted that airlines have historically added extra flights closer to their actual departure date, based on timing and demand. "I would bet we would see more flights added around Thanksgiving," he said.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Cross Border XPress tiene una App que permite adquirir los pases para cruzar del Aeropuerto Internacional de Tijuana, a San Diego, California.

CBX Bridge Connection Between Tijuana, San Diego Celebrates 15...

Cancun Increases Airline Seats to Over 9 Million for Upcoming Tourism Season

Labor Day Travel: These Airports Could Potentially Be the Worst

Southwest Will Allow Passengers to Upgrade Boarding Group

Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport To Go Digital in 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS