Woman Arrested for Illegally Sneaking Onto a Plane

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti November 08, 2020

Lights of police car in night time. (photo viaEvgen_Prozhyrko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Another day, another naughty passenger.

A woman was arrested Sunday morning for boarding a plane without a ticket at O’Hare International Airport, having allegedly bypassed security checkpoints, according to Chicago police.

police, officers, travel

The female culprit, whose name and age remain unknown, was taken into custody just after 5 a.m. pending charges of criminal trespassing after she successfully made her way onto an aircraft that was taxied at O’Hare’s Terminal 3 without a boarding pass.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s report of preliminary information released by the police, it was not immediately clear which airline was involved in the incident. The local outlet reported that the city’s Department of Aviation couldn’t be reached for comment.

It remains to be seen how in 2020, and in a pandemic, someone can bypass security at the airport.

