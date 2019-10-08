Amtrak Announces Free Ride When Booking Sleeping Accommodation
October 08, 2019
Amtrak announced a unique buy-one-get-one-free offer for travelers who want to see the United States via rail this winter.
Available exclusively on Amtrak’s official website between October 8-14, travelers who purchase a roomette or bedroom will be able to bring a friend or loved one for free from November 11 through April 8, 2020.
There is a caveat, as blackout dates apply and the sale is not valid on the Auto Train.
The sleeping accommodations offered by Amtrak include meals as part of the price of a ticket on most routes, comfortable seating by day and chairs that convert into a bed for two at night.
“Recognizing the need to get more out of every moment, we wanted to offer our customers a truly unique way to experience the country,” Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson said in a statement. “With our sleeper sale, customers can share the experience while taking in some of the best views and sightseeing opportunities the United States has to offer.”
Roomettes and bedrooms are also complete with bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, electrical outlets and a fold-down table. Travelers will also have access to a dedicated sleeping car attendant who will assist with meals, make and take down beds, assist with luggage and more.
Here is a selection of special prices available during the sale with fares, via Amtrak.com:
|Pairing Cities
|Roomette
|Bedroom
|Chicago – Emeryville
|$496
|$875
|Los Angeles – Seattle
|$383
|$712
|Chicago – New Orleans
|$272
|$322
|Chicago – Whitefish
|$436
|$724
|New Orleans – New York
|$417
|$600
|Chicago – East Glacier Park
|$426
|$703
|New Orleans – Washington, DC
|$372
|$487
|Memphis – New Orleans
|$155
|$186
|Los Angeles – New Orleans
|$441
|$820
|Washington, DC – Miami
|$345
|$630
|New York – Atlanta
|$349
|$537
|Boston – Chicago
|$354
|$586
