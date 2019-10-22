Amtrak Launches 50-Percent Off Fall Getaway Flash Sale
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood October 22, 2019
Travelers looking to hit the rails this fall should book with Amtrak during the company’s 50-percent off Fall Getaway Flash Sale.
Running through Wednesday, October 23, Amtrak’s fall sale is valid for popular destinations from coast to coast with travel dates between November 11 and November 29, excluding November 26-27.
The deal allows travelers to see the autumn colors in the Northeast, the breathtaking plains of the Midwest, the serene waters of the Pacific Coast and the unique charms of the South for up to 50 percent off the regular price.
While most routes are included as part of the deal, several services are excluded, such as the Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways.
Amtrak provides all of the desired amenities for passengers to enjoy during their adventures, such as the freedom to use their phones, large spacious seats with ample legroom, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry.
In addition, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor utilizes all-electric trains to provide a more environmentally friendly way to travel.
Amtrak provided sample fares as part of the Fall Getaway Flash Sale:
|Sample City Pairs
|Fare
|Sample City Pairs
|Fare
|Washington, D.C. – Charleston, S.C.
|$55
|New York – Atlanta
|$80
|Washington, D.C. – Chicago
|$51
|New York – Chicago
|$55
|Washington D.C. – Boston
|$58
|New York – Washington, D.C.
|$39
|Los Angeles – Seattle
|$62
|San Francisco – Denver
|$73
|Los Angeles – Albuquerque
|$42
|San Francisco – Portland
|$46
|Los Angeles – Chicago
|$90
|San Francisco – Los Angeles
|$33
|Portland – Los Angeles
|$61
|Seattle – San Francisco
|$56
|Portland – Chicago
|$93
|Seattle – Portland
|$18
|Portland – Eugene, Ore.
|$14
|Seattle – Chicago
|$92
|Chicago – San Francisco
|$87
|Boston – Philadelphia
|$39
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS