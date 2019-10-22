Last updated: 03:07 PM ET, Tue October 22 2019

Amtrak Launches 50-Percent Off Fall Getaway Flash Sale

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood October 22, 2019

train, dome car, amtrak
PHOTO: The Great Dome Car on the Adirondack route. (photo courtesy of Amtrak)

Travelers looking to hit the rails this fall should book with Amtrak during the company’s 50-percent off Fall Getaway Flash Sale.

Running through Wednesday, October 23, Amtrak’s fall sale is valid for popular destinations from coast to coast with travel dates between November 11 and November 29, excluding November 26-27.

MORE Car Rental & Rail
Couple in love ride in cabriolet car

Kristen Bell to Remind Consumers Enterprise Helps Keep...

Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland

Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations Announce Once in a...

Dau-Khoi Nguyen, president & CEO of Rail Europe

Rail Europe Unveils Advisor Friendly Booking Platform

The deal allows travelers to see the autumn colors in the Northeast, the breathtaking plains of the Midwest, the serene waters of the Pacific Coast and the unique charms of the South for up to 50 percent off the regular price.

While most routes are included as part of the deal, several services are excluded, such as the Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Capitol Corridor, Hiawatha, Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways.

Amtrak provides all of the desired amenities for passengers to enjoy during their adventures, such as the freedom to use their phones, large spacious seats with ample legroom, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry.

In addition, Amtrak's Northeast Corridor utilizes all-electric trains to provide a more environmentally friendly way to travel.

Amtrak provided sample fares as part of the Fall Getaway Flash Sale:

Sample City PairsFareSample City PairsFare
Washington, D.C. – Charleston, S.C.$55New York – Atlanta$80
Washington, D.C. – Chicago$51New York – Chicago$55
Washington D.C. – Boston$58New York – Washington, D.C.$39
Los Angeles – Seattle$62San Francisco – Denver$73
Los Angeles – Albuquerque$42San Francisco – Portland$46
Los Angeles – Chicago$90San Francisco – Los Angeles$33
Portland – Los Angeles$61Seattle – San Francisco$56
Portland – Chicago$93Seattle – Portland$18
Portland – Eugene, Ore.$14Seattle – Chicago$92
Chicago – San Francisco$87Boston – Philadelphia$39

For more information on Amtrak

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Couple in love ride in cabriolet car

Kristen Bell to Remind Consumers Enterprise Helps Keep Life...

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations Announce Once in a Lifetime Sale

Rail Europe Unveils Advisor Friendly Booking Platform

Study Finds Airport-Based Rental Car Satisfaction Reaches Record High

World’s Largest Car Rental Network Opens for Business in Norway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS