Amtrak Offering Midweek Savings on Pacific Surfliner
Donald Wood March 01, 2022
Amtrak announced its Pacific Surfliner service would offer special savings on midweek train travel through June 29.
The limited-time offer will offer Pacific Surfliner passengers who travel between Monday and Thursday the chance to purchase one regular full-fare adult ticket and book up to three companions on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount.
To take advantage of the deal, Amtrak customers must select "Adult" as the passenger type for all passengers and enter promotion code: V308. One-day advance purchase is required and the offer is valued through June 29.
“We are excited to offer this promotion as a way for friends and family to get together and rediscover the resilient communities of Southern California,” Pacific Surfliner service representative Gregg Hart said. “We hope this encourages midweek getaways and scenic train trips along the coast to our region's beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns.”
The Pacific Surfliner offers daily service between San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, connecting travelers to destinations along the Southern California coast.
Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.
In February, Amtrak began the debut of its new, faster and more energy-efficient ACL-42 locomotives in Chicago, when one pulled the Empire Builder train from Chicago to Seattle.
