Amtrak Orders 50 More National Network Locomotives
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz June 23, 2022
Amtrak is ordering fifty more American-manufactured locomotives to enhance the sustainability and longevity of its National Network, and its long-distance offerings.
The new order comes after it initially ordered 75 from Siemens Mobility in 2018, bringing the total spending up to $2 billion for the new locomotives and maintenance support.
The locomotives are called ALC-42 and will replace Amtrak P40 and P42 locomotives, which began service three decades ago. The new locomotives reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 89 percent and particulate matter emissions by 95 percent, all while using less fuel and going faster with a top speed of 125 miles per hour.
“We’re dedicated to continuously seeking new and innovative technologies that provide solutions to meet transportation needs while reducing health and climate impacts,“ said Amtrak Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer George Hull. “We are focused on being the solution to get people out of cars and planes and onto rail for greater emissions reductions.“
The first of the new National Network locomotives began service in Chicago in February of this year, on the Empire Builder trains. The next rollout will be on the City of New Orleans trains, which follow a route between the city and Chicago.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS