Amtrak Requires Passengers to Wear Face Masks

PHOTO: Amtrak Coast Starlight stopped at Portland Union Station. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

To continue protecting its passengers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak will require all customers to wear face masks in stations and on trains and Thruway buses starting on May 11.

The move follows many U.S. airlines and airports also requiring their passengers to wear facial coverings to limit the potential spread of the virus.

However, Amtrak has offered a few more exceptions—masks can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas, in their private rooms or seated alone or with a travel companion in their own pair of seats. Young children are also exempt from the requirement.

“The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a facial covering is one more way we can protect everyone,” Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said. “Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers.”

Amtrak has also taken additional measures to ensure passenger and employee safety.

These measures include reducing Coach and Business class sales to 50 percent capacity, accepting only cashless payments, incorporating clear protective barriers into staffed stations and offering Flexible Dining services.

