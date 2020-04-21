Last updated: 12:09 PM ET, Tue April 21 2020

Amtrak Suspends Several Routes, Reduces Service Schedules

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood April 21, 2020

PHOTO: Amtrak Coast Starlight stopped at Portland Union Station. (photo via Laser1987 / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

As the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak continues to change daily, Amtrak has once again announced updates to its essential service plans to meet government travel restrictions.

Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut refrain from non-essential travel for 14 days, Amtrak has been forced to change and temporarily suspend routes.

In addition, there are new safety protocols at train stations for customers arriving from out of state. Passengers are being asked to check with each state for specific guidance.

While Amtrak continues to provide essential services along the Northeast Corridor, it has been forced to temporarily suspend several services, including Acela (Boston – Washington, DC), Downeaster (Boston – Brunswick, Maine), Keystone Service (Harrisburg – New York) and more.

The rail company also revealed several routes would operate on a reduced schedule, including Adirondack (New York – Montreal), Empire Service (New York – Niagara Falls), Lincoln Service (Chicago – St. Louis), Northeast Regional (Boston – New York – Washington, DC – Virginia), Pacific Surfliner (San Luis Obispo – San Diego) and more.

As a result of the reduced service, Amtrak announced some stations might not be staffed, with passengers reporting directly to the platform to board their train. The rail company is also suspending cafe service on select routes.

Amtrak is waiving change fees for reservations made before May 31 and contacting customers with bookings on trains that are being modified to schedule a new departure time or travel on another day.

Earlier this month, Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Amtrak would receive over $1 billion in financial aid to support the rail company’s efforts to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of coronavirus, as well as offset the drop in demand.

