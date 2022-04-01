Amtrak Unveils Interior Designs of Acela Trains
Amtrak announced the latest milestone in the development of the new Acela trains with the unveiling of interior designs.
As part of a partnership with Alstom, Amtrak is upgrading the experience for millions of passengers and setting the stage for the next generation of train travel in America and on the Northeast Corridor.
Designed to elevate the travel experience, the new Acela offers enhancements in comfort, technology, innovation and safety on Amtrak’s most environmentally sustainable fleet of trains to date.
“Between the sleek design of their interiors, state-of-the-art technology, and sustainable amenities, and innovative safety features, our new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel,” Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said.
“Thanks to Senator Schumer’s strong leadership and commitment to improving high-speed rail and Amtrak service in the New York and throughout the nation,” Gardner continued. “The hard work of Alstom, Amtrak employees and our other partners, travelers will experience improved, modern, and smoother service on the Northeast Corridor and provide this country with the type of modern train travel we deserve when these trains are ready for service next year.”
Earlier this month, Amtrak announced its Pacific Surfliner service would offer special savings on midweek train travel through June 29.
In February, Amtrak began the debut of its new, faster and more energy-efficient ACL-42 locomotives in Chicago, when one pulled the Empire Builder train from Chicago to Seattle.
