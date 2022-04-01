Last updated: 10:12 AM ET, Fri April 01 2022

Amtrak Unveils Interior Designs of Acela Trains

Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Donald Wood April 01, 2022

The cafe car will offer more convenient food service.
The cafe car will offer more convenient food service. (photo via Amtrak Media)

Amtrak announced the latest milestone in the development of the new Acela trains with the unveiling of interior designs.

As part of a partnership with Alstom, Amtrak is upgrading the experience for millions of passengers and setting the stage for the next generation of train travel in America and on the Northeast Corridor.

ADVERTISING
Additional Business Class amenities on Amtrak Acela.
Additional Business Class amenities on Amtrak Acela. (photo via Amtrak Media)

Designed to elevate the travel experience, the new Acela offers enhancements in comfort, technology, innovation and safety on Amtrak’s most environmentally sustainable fleet of trains to date.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travelers checking in at New York

gallery icon US Airports With the Longest, Shortest TSA Wait Times

Treasures of Egypt

Middle East Tourism Is Suffering Due To Russian War on Ukraine

Diverse Camping Friends

Camping, Outdoor Experiences Continue to Gain Popularity With...

Disney

Disney World Celebrates Reopening of All Hotels, Return of...

“Between the sleek design of their interiors, state-of-the-art technology, and sustainable amenities, and innovative safety features, our new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel,” Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said.

“Thanks to Senator Schumer’s strong leadership and commitment to improving high-speed rail and Amtrak service in the New York and throughout the nation,” Gardner continued. “The hard work of Alstom, Amtrak employees and our other partners, travelers will experience improved, modern, and smoother service on the Northeast Corridor and provide this country with the type of modern train travel we deserve when these trains are ready for service next year.”

Earlier this month, Amtrak announced its Pacific Surfliner service would offer special savings on midweek train travel through June 29.

In February, Amtrak began the debut of its new, faster and more energy-efficient ACL-42 locomotives in Chicago, when one pulled the Empire Builder train from Chicago to Seattle.

For more information on Amtrak

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Universal Orlando

The Top Destinations for Spring Break Rental Cars

Allianz Global Assistance

Amtrak Announces $100 Off USA Rail Pass Sale

US Road Trips Outpace Pre-Pandemic Counts for the First Time

Amtrak Offering Buy a Roomette, Bring a Companion Free Sale

Uber Temporarily Adds Fuel Surcharge to Customer Rides

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS