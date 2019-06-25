Amtrak Vacations Announces New Limited Time Sale
WHY IT RATES: Travelers with Amtrak can save up to $300 per couple when they choose to upgrade. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Amtrak Vacations, Amtrak’s national tour operator and the leading supplier of rail vacations in North America, is excited to announce its upcoming Rediscover America Sale.
Beginning Wednesday, June 26th, couples can save $300 when they upgrade to a private Bedroom sleeping accommodation onboard the train or $200 when they upgrade to a private Roomette accommodation. This limited time deal applies to overnight train travel to destinations anywhere in the U.S., including the most iconic national parks.
Bedrooms onboard Amtrak include a private room with two adult beds, an in-room sink and vanity and an enclosed toilet and shower. Roomettes feature a private room with two comfortable seats, which convert to a bed at night, and nearby restrooms and showers.
When travelers upgrade to private sleeping accommodations, they’ll also enjoy priority boarding, all meals during their train journey, fresh linens and towels, climate control, personal service (bed turn-down and coffee) and access to the private lounge in train stations (where available).
The Rediscover America Sale offer applies to Amtrak Vacations’ most popular itineraries featuring overnight rail, including Glacier National Park Getaway Roundtrip from Chicago, Northern Rail Experience; Grand National Parks with Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon; and Rails to the Grand Canyon.
Travelers can also customize their Amtrak Vacations itinerary to start and end from any of the 500+ Amtrak stations across the U.S. or add additional nights in a destination, and their trip will qualify for the sale.
For more information on the Amtrak Vacations Rediscover America Sale, please visit www.AmtrakVacations.com.
SOURCE: Amtrak Vacations press release.
