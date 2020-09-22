Discover America With Amtrak Vacations’ Flash Sale
September 22, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers who book now through September 25, 2020, can save $500 per couple on vacations of ten nights or more, $400 per couple on seven- to nine-night vacations or $300 per couple on any three- to six-night vacation. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
From destinations offering unforgettable sights and experiences to the breathtaking scenery of the U.S. National Parks—North America has no shortage of places to discover.
Make getting to your destination part of the journey by traveling by train. Once you board, you’ll leave the fast-paced world behind and discover the greatest way to explore our beautiful country. Get a change of scenery in 2020, or plan for an incredible 2021 with a memorable rail vacation of a lifetime. To inspire travelers to explore America, Amtrak Vacations is offering up to $500 in savings on all rail vacations with its limited-time Flash Sale.
For a limited time, travelers can save $500 per couple on any 10+ night vacation, $400 per couple on any 7-9-night vacation, or $300 per couple on any 3-6-night vacation.
Do you prefer not to fly OR drive? Amtrak Vacations offers a variety of vacations for you to choose from—from national parks to exciting city getaways—all onboard iconic Amtrak trains. Plus, you can start your next escape from any of Amtrak’s 500+ vacations. Plan to get away by calling today to take advantage of these savings by Friday, September 25, 2020. Learn more about the sale here.
We are here to help you make stress-free, informed travel decisions. Amtrak Vacations offers maximum flexibility so you can travel to any destination in North America the train goes and, on any date or length of trip. Reschedule or cancel your trip up to five days prior to departure without any change or cancellation fees. You want to explore North America. We’ve got you covered.
For more information, visit amtrakvacations.com/september-flash-sale/.
SOURCE: Amtrak Vacations press release.
