Hertz Announces New Partnerships With Tom Brady, Uber
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood October 27, 2021
Hertz has announced a new partnership with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for a new campaign highlighting the company’s commitment to making electric vehicles rentals fast, seamless and more accessible.
The “Hertz, Let's Go!” ad campaign features two commercials—dubbed “Plugged In” and “Speed”—that show Brady renting, recharging and using an electric vehicle at a Hertz airport location.
The new @Hertz EV line is the GOAT. #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/zHFuI00iSQ— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 26, 2021
The advertising campaign uses humor and the NFL legend’s signature “Let's Go” game-day rallying cry to underscore the car rental company’s reputation for excellence, speed and ease throughout the travel experience.
“Hertz is changing the game when it comes to the future of mobility and has come through for me time and time again,” Brady said. “I've been driving an EV for years and knowing Hertz is leading the way with their electric fleet speaks to how the world is changing and the way companies are approaching being environmentally and socially conscious.”
“I've always loved how easy and convenient Hertz makes it for me when I'm traveling to my favorite places like New York, LA and Tampa and can't wait to see what they continue to have in store,” Brady continued.
In addition, Hertz and Uber revealed a new deal to make up to 50,000 Tesla cars available by 2023 for drivers to rent when using the Uber network. The partnership is the largest expansion of electric vehicles on a mobility platform in North America.
Starting November 1, drivers can rent Tesla vehicles from Hertz through this program in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C., with a nationwide expansion planned in the coming weeks.
Earlier this week, the company announced it would purchase 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla by the end of 2022. The company also said it plans to build 3,000 chargers in 65 locations across the United States by the end of 2022 and 4,000 by the end of 2023.
